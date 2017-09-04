Recession: 13 banks record N241.8bn bad loans–Investigation

…Loans repayment default affecting lender-banks

…Fitch affirms Nigeria’s sovereign ratings at B+; negative outlook

Nigeria’s current economic hardships, especially induced by the recession, is believed to be responsible for the rising bad loans in 13 commercial banks.

Consequently, unpaid debts by the banks’ customers accounted for the N230.6billion Non- Performing Loans (NPLs) in the first six months of 2017.

But the latest Fitch ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s sovereign ratings at B+; negative outlook; and it says Africa’s largest economic ratings are supported by large, diversified economy, significant oil reserves, and net external creditor position, among other factors.

However, a look at commercial banks’ N230.6billion bad loans in half year (H1) 2017, showed that the amount was N76.5billion or 3.4 per cent higher than N222.9billion provided by these 13 banks for bad loans in H1 2016; and confirmed macro economy challenges and banks’ prudential provision for 9mobile, the mobile operator, formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria.

The Daily Times’ findings revealed that Zenith Bank led other 12 banks in loan loss provision, followed by Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.

According to information gathered by our correspondent, both lenders made huge provisions for the troubled 9mobile, which went bad, and it reflected in their half year results.

Specifically, Zenith Bank’s loan loss provision increased by 198 per cent to N42.9billion in H1 2017, from N14.23bn in H1 2016.

The Managing Director/ CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Peter Amangbo, had revealed that his bank made a provision on 30 per cent on its loan to the network operator.

Stanbic IBTC Holding loan loss provision increased by 65.1 per cent from N8.45bn in H1 2016 to N13.95bn in H1 2017; while Ecobank Nigeria’s loan loss provision rose by 62.4 per cent to N42bn ($138 million) from N25.99bn ($85m) in H1 2016.

Wema Bank’s loans loss provision in H1 2017 increased significantly by 43.7 per cent to N88m from N61m in H1 2016.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, Wema Bank, Mr. Segun Oloketuyi, said: “In the first half of the year, the bank operated in an uncertain and challenging domestic economic environment. “While we recorded notable improvements in the second quarter of the year, especially around foreign currency management, the execution of fiscal policies and the continued tight monetary policy impacted on consumers’ disposable income and invariably on banking sector performance.”

He said the bank commenced the second half of the year with cautious optimism, especially around the implementation of the needed economic reforms and execution of the 2017 budget to ensure stimulation of economic growth.

He said, “The expectation is that the country will exit recession in the 2018 financial year, but this will be dependent on a diligent execution of the reform programme.”

UBA’s loan loss provision also increased significantly by 38.4 per cent to N9.4bn from N6.8bn in H1 2016. The lender recently said it has made a prudential provision on loans made to Etisalat Nigeria. But the lender did not give details of the provision, but said it had N38bn ($125m) exposure to 9mobile.

Sterling Bank’s provision gained 11.4 per cent to N4bn, as against N3.6bn recorded in H1 2016; while Diamond Bank’s provision for bad loans closed the H1 2017 at N20bn, an increase of seven per cent over N18.9bn in H1 2016.

Also, Diamond Bank’s loan loss provision rose by 6.9per cent to N20.3bn, from N18.99bn in H1 2016. Both FCMB and Union Bank of Nigeria’s provision for bad loans dropped by 26.1 per cent and 38.8 per cent to N9.97bn and N5.4bn in H1 2017, respectively.

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings’ loan loss dropped by 13.6 per cent to N60.4bn from N69.9bn in the corresponding period.

It is against this backdrop that the Managing Director, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, while commenting on these exposures, explained that the country’s present recession has negatively impacted on loans provided by banks.

He said: “Nigerian economy is in recession. Any economy that experiences negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is in recession.

It means that Nigeria is having economic crisis; and it is expected to impact negatively on bank loans as well.’

“As a result of the ongoing recession; this year, bad loans in the banking sector have increased, because companies that borrowed those loans have failed to pay back. Banks are doing the right thing by making provision for these bad loans. “Since those loans are non- performing; and it is doubted if those loans can be recovered, banks are forced to charge the losses from their profit. If those loans are recovered in future, they will be written back as profit.

“The rate at which loans have become delinquent is much higher now because of the negative effects of recession on earnings of enterprises that have borrowed from banks.” He added that as economy moves out of recession, some of those delinquent loans would start performing; and it is expected that banks will rewrite them into their profit.

Fidelity Bank loan loss provision inched up by 0.3 per cent from N 4.79billion in H1 2016 to N4.8 billion in H1 2017.

However, further investigation showed that GTBank’s loan loss provision dropped significantly by 81 per cent to N7.2bn from N37.5bn in H1 2016. The Daily Times recalls that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after the global macro economy had espoused some critical indices, had set out prudential guidelines to provide guidance on recognition and measurement of loans, establishment of loan loss allowances, credit risk disclosure and related matters.

Meanwhile, Fitch’s negative outlook reflects downside risks from rising government indebtedness, possibility of a reversal of improvements in foreign currency liquidity. It added that Nigeria’s ratings also are supported by low external debt service ratio, large domestic debt market, among other issues.

In a bid to rejig the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has since enunciated an economic policy- Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) for the nation.

The new policy seeks to breathe life into the various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, road infrastructure, power, solid minerals, banking, among others.

Observers say that when the positives of this policy begin manifesting, capital accumulation, especially private sector players, would impact positively on loans’ re-payment, among other things.