OLX partners interswitch on e-payment

Assures customers of safety transductions

OLX, one of the Nigeria’s foremost online marketers has partnered Interswitch, Nigeria’s pioneer service provider to financial institutions, on secured electronic banking and e-commerce in Lagos.

According to Mr. Paul Ohakim, Group Head, Industry and Retail Chains, Interswitch, the collaboration is to improve the e-commerce in Nigeria.

He stated that why less than 30 percent payment is made online is that adoption is below expectations due to customers’ fear of insecurity, adding that people want to do payments that do not have issues.

He said: “That is why OLX want to make the public know that there is no hunches in the payment platform.

“Our partnership is to give some level of trust and confidence to the public. For all the financial institutions in Nigeria to patronise Interswitch, that has given a high level of confidence which is to tell you that you are highly secured. We have worldwide certificate.

“We have taken band wave into considerations and to ensure that no matter how bad the weather may be, we give you quality service as quick as possible.”

In her speech, Mayokun Fadeyibi, Senior Manager, Business Development, OLX, stated that they want to ensure that value is shifted from offline to online.

She said: “We are working with interswitch to make sure that payment would take you to interswitch page which will guarantee your transactions with OLX. This collaboration is also an assurance that all your online payments are secured.”

She noted that all users of OLX platform have access to post their items on the website for fee, stressing that adverts posted on its active front page is slowed to stay between there to five days.

Fadeyibi pointed out that OLX has several packages, out of which is do-it yourself, and the use of Champ, which will attract commission from the seller.

She explained that a token fee has to be paid for someone to be posting its adverts for free on the OLX online platform, assuring users that they would have nothing to worry about with OLX handling the negotiations and sale of their advertised items.

She said: “As a seller, you do not need to worry about how the buyer will pay you. OLX will take all the calls and do the negotiations on your behalf, that is why OLX came up with do-it-for me services.