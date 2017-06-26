Naira stabilises at 368/$1 at unofficial market

The Naira, on Monday, remained unchanged at 368 to the Dollar at the unofficial segment of the foreign exchange market.

This is just as, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, allocated the total sum of $240 million to the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) for spot and forward deals.

But despite this effort by the apex bank, the naira, on Friday, dropped at the official FX market to 305.85 to a dollar against 305.75 closed the previous week.

The Nigerian currency, at the parallel market, was seen unchanged against the Euro and Pound sterling, at 410 and 465, respectively.

This is just as the Nigerian money market suspended all trading activities till resumption on Wednesday 28, June, 2017, due to two-day public holiday declared by the Federal Government to mark Muslim festival of Eid-el-Fitri.

Also, the local currency at the Investors & Exporters Foreign Exchange (I&E FX) window were left unchanged at 362.16, against 363 traded last Thursday. However, this was better than the N365.29 closed a week ago, according to the data obtained from the FMDQ’s website.

However, the CBN, on Friday, allocated the total sum of $240 million to the SMIS for spot and forward deals.

The apex bank offered sales of the dollar on Friday, ahead of June 26 and 27, 2017 holiday declared by the Federal Government to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitri.

The bank, also confirmed the sale of forex to dealers in the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market to meet the needs of low-end forex users.

According to Isaac Okorafor, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, the $240m figure released to the Retail SMIS, included deals initiated in the course of the out-going week.

While expressing delight at the stability in the forex market, Okorafor said the bank remained very optimistic that its goal of exchange rate convergence is fast becoming a reality, adding that the CBN was committed to ensuring liquidity in the forex market.

It will be recalled that the CBN, in its interventions last week, injected about $831.5 million in the inter-bank Forex market and released figures indicating that the bank had boosted transactions at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) segment of the market to the tune of $2.2bn.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian interbank rate eased to around eight per cent on Friday, from 15 per cent last week after the central bank repaid 152.6 billion naira ($500.57 million) in matured debt; and paid refunds to banks for their forex cash provisions.

Forex traders, believed that sustainable FX injection into the forex market by the CBN would improve the nation’s economy;but, however, noted that further drop is expected in the overnight rate to around five per cent this week, if the government, as expected, releases its May budget allocations next week to its agencies.

“We are anticipating additional cash flow from budgetary allocations to government agencies,” a currency traders said.