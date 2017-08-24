MAN holds 45th AGM September 13

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has announced it would be holding its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 13 and 14, 2017, at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ambrose Chukwuma Oruche, Director, Corporate Affairs, MAN.

According to the press statement, this year’ AGM is first of its kind as it would be hosted for two days, while day one would be private session for MAN members and exhibition of made in Nigeria goods, and day two would be for engagement between MAN members, the government and the invited public.

“The two day has been designed for experts and chief executive officers of manufacturing concerns nationwide to review the performance of the manufacturing sector, appraise the state of manufacturing in the past one year and brainstorm on the way forward, as well as showcasing the quality products from among 2,500 members of the association.

“The theme for the AGM is “Recovery and Growth of The Nigerian Economy.” President Muhammedu Buhari is expected to attend the event as the special guest of honour. Guest speaker of the event is the former respected President of Tanzania, Mr Benjamin Mkapa, who is prepared to share his Tanzanian experience and give insight on sustaining economic recovery. Other invited guests are Hon. Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Labour and Productivity, and Industry, Trade and Investment, Diplomatic community, heads of international orrganisations, and the crème la crème business community in Nigeria,” the statement read.