Mamah replaces Okemuo as luxury bus owners’ leader

In what has been described as a generational shift in the leadership of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria, the son of one of the part-finders of the business, Prince Chukwuemeka Mamah, has been elected to lead a national executive committee made up of mainly chief executive officers from various inter-city transport firms.

He replaces Sir Dan Dollars Okemuo, who held the saddle for two terms of four years each. Mamah thus becomes the second new-generation CEO to drive the association since Ekene Dili Chukwu, Chisco, Young Shall Grow, Izu Chukwu, Ifesinachi, Ekesons, G. U. O., C. N. Okoli, and others, blazed the trail in the sector, in the 60s and 70s.

Mamah, who is the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ifesinachi Industries Nigeria Ltd, was elected, along with other executive members at the 6th Annual General Meeting of ALBON held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Thursday.

During the keenly contested, but peaceful elections conducted by a committee headed by Chief Cyril Udoye of Young Shall Grow Motors Limited, he polled 18 votes to beat his opponent, Chief Joseph Ejiofor.

For the post of 1st Vice President, Chief Anthony Ekwosimba of Ekwos Associates{WA} Ltd, was elected after earning 17 votes, six votes more than his opponent, while the offspring of another first generation transporter, Nonso Ubajaka of Izu Chukwu Transport, was elected the 2nd Vice President.

The Managing Director of ABC Transport Plc, Mr. Frank Nneji, who had earlier declined a nomination to vie for the post of National President, was, however, re-elected the associations Secretary-General. The out-going President, Okemuo, also made the new ALBON executive council as Treasurer, along with youthful Prince Samuel Ezeh of God Bless Ezenwata {Financial Secretary}.

In his post-election remarks, Mamah thanked the members of the association and the trustees for giving him the opportunity to serve, and lauded his predecessor, Sir Dan Okemuo, for the competence he exhibited and achievements recorded during his tenure.

He assured the members that his administration would do best it could to present the needs of the transporters to the relevant authorities, as well as draw the attention of the Federal Government to the numerous challenges confronting the industry.

The Ifesinachi Chairman highlighted the importance of luxury bus transport firms operating very efficiently with administrative structures that will ensure that even when the founders or current managers are no longer around, the businesses will continue to thrive.

He identified some of the problems stifling the business as high duty {35 percent} on imported buses, insecurity on the highways, and the poor condition of the roads which takes heavy toll on the vehicles, resulting in high maintenance costs and inability of the transporters to recover their investments.

Mamah decried the rising cases of armed robbery targeted at luxury buses across the country and the attendant loss of the lives of the operators of the vehicles {drivers and conductors} and the passengers, recalling that the driver of a members vehicle was shot dead last week by robbers at a checkpoint in Ugbokolo, Benue state.

Congratulating the new President and his team, the Chairman of G. U. O. Group of Companies, Sir Godwin Okeke, advised him to run an all-inclusive administration. He welcomed the idea of a new breed of managers driving the association, saying Before the election, some young men told me outside that they were warming up to take over, and they have actually taken over. To God be the glory.

Prince Emeka Mamah whose father, late Igwe James Mamah, founded Ifesinachi Industries Nig Ltd, is the second ALBON National President whose father was one of the pioneers of the industry. The first was Prince Ejike Okoli, scion of the late Chief [Eze-Ozo} Christopher Okoli {of C. N. Okoli Investments Company Ltd}.

Also present at the 6th convention were the founder of Young Shall Grow Group of Companies, Chief Vincent Obianodo; Igwe Linus Nwankwo Ezeh whose son made the executive council; Chief Collins J. Ikeaka {Evergreen Motors}; Chief Godfrey Obi; and Chief Festus Egwim of Ifeanyichukwu Industries & Coy, all trustees of the association; as well as Chief Boniface Nwachukwu of Bonnyway Motors.

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo