LGD Entertainment unveils Ajegunle to the world project

As part of giving back to the society, LGD entertainment held its maiden edition of an initiative tagged’ Ajegunle to the World’ project at the Abayomi Hall, Ajegunle last weekend with the major motive of educating the residence of the area.

According to the CEO of LGD entertainment Mr John Enabudoso who disclosed exclusively to Daily Times that the core aim of the project is to further showcase the success stories and celebrate the beauty and development in Ajegunle as a whole in yet another forthcoming event billed hold September 10, 2017 at the Landmark Event, Victoria Island.

Ajegunle to the world is a project that is beyond just showcasing talents of the Old and new but also expose the distinguished and multi-various culture, ethnicity and people of Ajegunle that has played a major role in the development of the entertainment industry from music, football, movies etc.

It is however important to note that the modern day music industry was built on the benchmark set by the Ajegunle legend Daddy Showkey who made ground breaking records in his prime and also exposed the popular dance known as Galala which is still a trend till now.

The upcoming event will feature a blend of old and new artistes that includes Daddy Showkey, Daddy Fresh, Marvellous Benji, Don Jazzy, Stereoman, Solidstar, Taribo West, Samson Siasia to mention but few.

Mutiat Alli