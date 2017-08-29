Heritage Bank denies involvement in N13bn fraud case

The management of Heritage Bank Plc has debunked a recent publication by a newspaper and some online media (Not The Daily Times) alleging the involvement of the Managing Director and other staff members of defrauding the Oyo State government of N13 billion

According to a statement signed by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo, “The Management will want to categorically and unequivocally state that neither the MD – Mr. Ifie Sekibo nor any member of the management staff of the bank is being investigated by the EFCC on a N13billion fraud.

It stated that contrary to the false report released by the Newspaper and other online news platforms, the EFCC had informed the bank of an account (not related to OYO state government as likewise verified by the Punch Newspaper via the State’s Finance Commissioner) being investigated by the agency.

Adding that over the last week, the bank had fully cooperated with EFCC by providing various documentation and also presented its staff in that regard.

“Management finds it distasteful, unethical and unprofessional of these media houses to tarnish the image of Mr Ifie Sekibo – MD/CEO and the bank,” it stated, adding, “We urge the general public to disregard the article in its entirety.”