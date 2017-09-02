Glo gives 15% unconditional bonus on electronic recharges

Nigeria’a foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, is offering its new and existing subscribers 15 percent unconditional bonus for every recharge they make electronically.

According to a press release from the company’s head office in Lagos, Glo said its subscribers would henceforth enjoy the unconditional 15 percent bonus airtime when they recharge with N100 and above.

The offer commenced since 1st August 2017, and is available on all tariff plans and does not adversely affect the full benefit of the subscriber’s existing plan such as G-Bam, Infinito, Free Tomorrow and Glo Bumpa.

The e-channels covered include Bank USSD recharge codes, mobile banking apps, Automated Teller Machines, Glo’s *805# USSD recharge code, Glo Café, Online/web merchants, Point-Of-Sale terminals and direct purchase from Glo retail outlets.

“The subscriber will receive 15% bonus on the value of the airtime purchased. For example, if you recharge N200, you will receive N200 plus N30 bonus, totaling N230 airtime value. N200 is credited to your main account while N30 is credited to your 15% bonus account” Globacom said.

According to Globacom, the bonus comes with validity periods of between seven days and thirty days, depending on recharge value.

“Bonuses on e-Top Up amounts below N1000 have seven days validity, while bonuses on e-Top Up amounts between N1000 and N1999 have 15 days validity. Similarly, bonuses on e-Top Up amounts from N2000 and above are valid for 30 days.”

The operator further stated that the 15% e-Top Up bonus can be used to call and text any GLO customer in Nigeria. To check bonus balance, all the customer has to do is dial #122#.

Globacom described e-Top Up as the most convenient, stress-free and hassle-free recharging method that enables Glo subscribers to recharge anytime and from anywhere without having to purchase and scratch a recharge card.

The company said this is both environmentally-friendly and is also consistent with the drive towards a cashless economy.

Globacom pledged to always strive to develop products that meet the expectations of their customers.

The telecom company added that its e-Top Up service gives the most value for money to subscribers who recharge electronically in Nigeria. It called on all subscribers to use Glo e-Top Up the next time they want to recharge their lines, or that of family and friends.

Sunday Nwakanma- Umuahia