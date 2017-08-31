FirstBank lifts S/Leone mudslide victims

First Bank of Nigeria Limited and its subsidiaries are initiating support for the victims of the mudslides and floods that devastated parts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown recently.

The Bank has, therefore, initiated a fund-raising drive across its workers, as part of the FirstBank Employee Volunteering Scheme, set up to provide humanitarian service to the bank’s host communities. The fund-raising efforts allowed staff members to collectively render succour and hope to the needy and the funds raised will complement the Bank’s corporate donation to the victims of the disaster.

The Bank has also implored its customers and members of the public to join in the cause of providing succour to victims of this tragedy, through a special donations account it has been set up. It urged members of staff, customers and members of the public to pay directly into the account: FBN CSR Donations —2032381764.

According to Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited and subsidiaries, the bank would continue to uphold the citizenship approach; which includes considering the needs of its stakeholders and working to meet those needs in line with its corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy.