FG urged to ban generators for MDAs

Environmental Rights Action and Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has called on the Federal Government to place a permanent ban on the importation of power generating sets for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.

The Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, Dr. Godwin Uyi, at the closing of a 2-day workshop on National Renewable Energy Policy and Legal Framework, held in Abuja disclosed that such ban should extend to the three tiers of government in order to promote use of renewable energy to mitigate climate change impacts.

“We are using this opportunity to draw government attention in relation to the commitment it made to fulfill the Paris Accord in 2015, that it will reduce emission by 20 per cent unconditionally.

Why will it commit over N17 billion to purchase of generators, fuels as well as diesel if a government has made that kind of commitment. It will end up defeating the aim it set to achieve,” Uyi said.

“So we are calling for a complete ban for purchasing of generator sets for the ministries, departments and agencies across the federal, states and local governments levels. This is crucial because it will help to direct attention on need for alternative sources that are less promoted,” he added.

He stated that it was inappropriate for the federal government to promote the use of fossil fuels which contributes more to carbon emission as against clean energy sources, widely encouraged to protect the environment and ensure healthy living.

Uyi explained that the gesture would further promote the use of renewable energy by the MDAs across the three tiers of governments and help achieve the nationally determined commitment of the Paris Accord aimed to addressing climate change and reducing carbon emissions by 20 per cent.

Statistics from the Budget Office of the Federation according to him showed that about N17, 397,470,115 was earmarked for the purchase of power generating sets, diesel among others in this year budget, adding that such development will discourage the use of clean energy.

The environmentalist stressed that a study conducted in partnership with the Development Association of Renewable Energy (DARE) revealed that such huge sum could generate 46 megawatts of solar power and create 650 new jobs.

He decried unrestricted access of the power generating companies (GENCOs) and distribution companies (DISCOS) which according to him is hindering individual and collective efforts to realizing the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEEP).

Reacting to the credit given to the oil sector as being responsible for the economic recovery, Uyi examined the impact of oil exploration in the Niger Delta and the country beyond with the profit made.

He said, “If we say oil brought out Nigeria from recession, what brought Nigeria into recession? We failed to diversify the economy and we keep focusing on oil.

Look at the monumental devastation and pollution that is ongoing in the Niger delta. Look at the conflicts and benchmark how much compensation, remediation and how much Nigeria has got in relation to what it’s getting from oil.

It simply means other people have bared the cost.

“The advantage of solar over fossils include greater energy access for all including the poor, fuel efficiency, reduction in air pollution, health improvement, environmentally friendly and the avoidance of potential carbon emissions from plants and generators,” he added.