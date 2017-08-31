Delta battles street trading, others

Strong steps by the Delta State government to stop various streets trading in Asaba, and its environs including the popular Ogbeogonogo market front, may have been thwarted by deviant traders who recently staged a comeback.

Expectedly, the state government through the Ministry of Environment and its taskforce members swooped on traders who had illegally taken to trading in major Asaba roads, including the popular Ogbeogonogo market front and evacuated their goods from the roads.

Mr. John Nani, the State Commissioner for Environment who confirmed this to journalists yesterday in Asaba, disclosed further measures with a view to curbing the roads’ menace constituted by the illegal roads’ traders.

One of such, he said, was the collaborative efforts of the security agents with the taskforce to bring to book traders who have violated the prohibition of streets’ trading across Asaba and its environs.

Delta State Government prohibits streets’ trading so these unity agents in collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Environment taskforce will bring the violators to book” the Commissioner further disclosed.

But investigation revealed that only recently, many of the traders display their goods like yam, plantation, garri, tomatoes in wheelbarrows in the open road along Nnebisi road, including the frontage of the popular Ogbeogonogo market.

Some of the traders who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity, said: “government promised to relocate us to a better place, up until now we have not heard from government, where do we now sell our goods? We will continue to trade on the roads until government will do something to relocate us”.

Others who spoke in the same vain however called on the state government to provide alternative places for them to trade, insisting that it will be difficult for them to eke living for themselves, if they are being chased about for selling on the roads.

Meanwhile, a statement from the State Ministry of Environment issued, and signed by the Commissioner, Mr. John Nani, a copy made available to our reporter warned that streets’ trading had been prohibited in the state.”

Mr. Chuks Chinye, a rubber shoe seller with wheelbarrow said: “we have nowhere to go to, and start trading until government relocate us to a better environment for us to eke a living we will continue to stay here”.