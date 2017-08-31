Daura rail: Buhari did not influence construction -Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Honour!le Chibuike Amaechi, in Sokoto on Wednesday, said that the idea to link Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s town in Katsina state, among the states to be linked by rail in the ongoing rail modernisation programme, was not influenced by him (President).

This just just as the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto Abubakar Sa’ad 111, have in turn requested the Federal Government to include the state in the railway modernisation programme to help predominantly farmers in the state to sell their produce.

The minister, while delivering a key not address in the ongoing National Conference on Transportation, stated that the government’s policy to remodel railway in Nigeria for economic growth was actually conceived long before Buhari was elected as President of Nigeria.

” I think, I have to reiterate here that the President was yet to be elected when this was conceived; and this whole controversy and misconception shouldn’t have risen in the first place. More so, I was not even the minister when the whole thing was designed under( former) PDP government; the point was that we came into power and we saw that the plan was good.”

Amaechi, however, noted that the President, on assumption office( in May 2015), ordered for the merger of the transportation industry with the view to pulling the nation out of economic recession; and to rebuild the industry as a panacea for economic recovery.

He said that the administration’s efforts have been geared towards achieving efficiency in modal integration and connectivity in Nigeria’s transport system with the lean resource available to the government. “It is instructive to note that government has successfully revived the erstwhile transport sector reform Bill in the National Assembly, which has undergone public hearing at the both chambers.

He said,”The cardinal objective of the reform bills is to break the Federal Government’s monopoly and open up the space for private sector and other tiers of government’s participation, while allowing the government to focus on technical and economic regulations.”

The minister said that the commissioning of the stand guage of Abuja, Kaduna rail was making progress already, as passengers now make additional choices in boarding rail to Kaduna – Abuja and returning back.

He said that the other standard guage rail lines have also witnessed renewed activities in operations.

Accordingly, he said Ajaokuta – rail line that was stalled has received funding, ground- breaking programme has being carried out on the Lagos-Ibadan line; Calabar-Port Harcourt segment of the coastal line and Kaduna-Kano segment are in view, as Nigeria is hopeful to pay counterpart funds as the loan agreement stipulates in order to access the loan for work to commence.

He said,” There are several green failed rail lines, on which feasibility studies are ongoing; and will be opened for public private partnership, PPP, development at the end of the study. Government has order more locomotives for the Standard Guage rail lines, so as to beef up the Abuja-Kaduna, which is currently oversubscribed; and also prepare to commence commercial activity on the Ajaokuta-Warri line, which will be completed soon.”.

Meanwhile, he said that Kaduna dry port has been commissioned as a port of original and final destination. This simply means that if a businessman from Sokoto orders goods from outside Nigeria, he has a choice to chose his port of destination at Kaduna Dry port.

According to him,”Exports from the North and our landlocked neighbours, like Niger Republic, can also be packaged in the Kaduna port. This can only be possible because of the role the railways play in connecting the seaport and carrying cargo. straight to designate dry port in the hinterland. The dry port are located in all geopolitical zones.

He however, revealed that the Federal government is rehabilitating the aviation section through the concession of the airports for maximum economic benefits. This, he said, is in a bit to archive world-class efficiency in the management and excellence in operation, thereby achieving an aviation hub in the country.

Amaechi, also revealed that part of the transport ministry’s effort is to ensure passage of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transports Nigeria CILTN Bill in to law, curentl at the National Assembly, Abuja; dredging of Onitsha to Ajaokuta Inland Waterways, as well as other policy formulation.

He, however, call on states and other relevant stakeholders to, as a matter urgency, key into the policy as a means of economic breakthrough.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Abubakar Sa’aad 111, while delivering his speech, pleaded for the transportation ministry to help alleviate the suffering of Sokoto people.

His words, “I have known Rotimi Amaechi when he was Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly. You can count the number of years then from Speaker to the Governor. We are going to hold him accountable for your promise. If you want to have a better deal when you come back here for campaign in 2019, you have to construct railway line to make sure we can vote you again.”

He said,”I want to thank my governor,(Aminu Tambuwal) for accepting to host the conference on national transportation. I want to urge the organizers to consider inviting us to the opening ceremony, so that we can make input so that the advises from people will help you formulate policies when you go into the technical session. As it stands now, no matter what we say might not be incorporated into the formulated national policy.

We all leave our houses, worship places and work places by road. Why come the road is not under the Ministry of Transportation? Is it too much work if we now add the road among those things the Ministry of Transportation will take care of?”

He added,The Ministry will now take care of the road, sublet and give money to the states to take care of the roads because we, in the state, know how bad our roads are since we use them everyday. I think, maybe, we need to make entry on the possibility of having the maintenance of the road to the specific ministries.”