Chinese firm, set to deliver $1.29bn Zungeru plant

.To add 700 MW to national grid

Deputy Project Manager, CNEEC-Sinohydro Consortium, the Chinese firm handling the project, Mr. Xiao Nie, has said that the $1.29 billion Zungeru hydroelectric power plant project will be completed in 2020.

He said that the plants, which will add 700 megawatts electricity to the national grid, has attained 47 per cent completion.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN,Nie told journalists on tour of the plant site in Zungeru, that the project comprised of four units of 175 megawatts each, adding that the first phase would be completed in December,

2019, while the remaining one would be ready at three months’ intervals.

He explained that the project, which was inaugurated in 2013, was initially expected to be completed in 2019, but that some issues with the host communities caused the extension of the deadline.

He said, “The project consists of a dam for storage reservoir comprising an embankment and a Roller Compacted concrete gravity section and a gated concrete spillway with appropriate dissipating structure.

“It has main power intake structure, a four-unit out-door-type power house, an electrical substation, 332-KV double-circuit transmission line to Shiroro-Jebba line, and a 132-KV double-circuit transmission line to Tegina Sub-station.

“Zungeru reservoir has a maximum operation water level of 230m and total storage capacity of 11.4×109m3.”

According to him, the project’s generating capacity is 700mw, with annual power generation of 2,640GWh; and it is also expected to generate and supply electricity to the National Grid.

He added that the plant was also expected to improve the living conditions of the people, and also improve electricity supply as well as boost industrial development.

“It will also be helpful for flood control and the development of fisheries and agriculture. The navigable period and the length of the fairway will also be extended,” Nie said.

He said the consortium had assisted the host communities in different ways, including donation of primary school to Zungeru town and helping other communities to improve their access roads.

According to him, the consortium also provided boreholes, and a clinic for the host communities.

The project manager said that no fewer than 3, 000 persons from the communities were trained and employed.

Ganiyu Obaaro, with Agency report