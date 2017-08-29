CBN injects $250m into Forex Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intervened in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market to the tune of $250m in three segments of the market.

In the wholesale segment of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market, it sold $100million and also uplifted the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and invisible segments, with the sum of $85m and $65m, respectively.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department,Mr. Isaac Okorafor, on Monday, while responding to media enquiries, revealed that the apex bank would pump even more liquidity into the market in the coming days.

Okorafor said that the move by the CBN was necessary to enhance stability in the Forex market.

He reiterated that in a bid to improve liquidity and ameliorate challenges encountered by critical stakeholders at this time of the year, the bank had ensured that pressures on the market from those seeking Forex for school fees and vacations were eased.

He further said that the bank has kept faith with its resolve to ensure that there is sustained liquidity to meet genuine requests for Forex.