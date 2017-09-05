Summit targets better earnings via innovation in economic ecosystems

A summit on technological innovation, “Nigeria’s Innovation summit 2017,” has been billed to trigger growth in the country’s production and services delivery with amplified innovative inputs.

The two-day event, themed: ““Transforming Nigeria‘s Economy Through Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” is scheduled in Lagos, commencing on September 7th, with expectation of about 400 top decision makers across the sectors in attendance would explore global innovative opportunities and impact on Nigeria’s economic ecosystem.

Expected at the event are Dr. Kingsley Moghalu, a Professor of International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA, Professor Bongo Adi, a Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School, among other personalities across the country.

They will crystallize discussions on innovations in Nigeria’s manufacturing, Telecommunications, Infrastructure development and the Mobile Industry. It also includes x-raying how innovation will enhancing Banking, finance and investment; Oil and Gas, Education and Entrepreneurship, Health, as well as media and entertainment.

It also include Innovation through emerging technology trends in data gathering and storage , Cloud Computing, Internet of Things and Wearable technologies; Innovation in Power and Energy as well as in Agriculture.

The two-day event, with about 400 top decision makers across the sectors expected, will have government agencies and representatives, local and International organizations, Investors, Business Leaders, Top companies, Industries, CEOs, Academics, entrepreneurs, decision makers, innovators etc.

The Nigeria Innovation Summit is an annual event that focuses on the need for the country, businesses, organisations, entrepreneurs in Nigeria to become more innovative and apply innovation to drive sustainable development, as it works together to bridge the digital divide.

It also helps Nigeria embrace innovation and move in the direction of digital transformation through the use of Emerging Technologies and Trends, Research, Development, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship and Investments as the key drivers of an innovation ecosystem.

As an initiative, it’s a platform that creates awareness on the need for Open Innovation in Nigeria, it challenges Nigeria to leverage Innovation and become more competitive in the global economy.

It is also a project led by Emerging Media and Advertising Services, New York and Emerging Media Nigeria, by partnering with the world’s leading innovation providers from academia, government and industry to connect Nigerian businesses and Innovators to global innovation ecosystems.

The key features of the Nigeria Innovation Summit are the Keynote presentations and Panel discussions from Industry Leaders, Government, Investors’ leading companies, international organisations, Top Entrepreneurs, CEOs, Business leaders, Innovation Managers across the world and decision makers across the focus sectors.

The Nigeria Innovation Awards is another feature of the summit, which recognizes and promotes companies, organisations, institutions, innovators that have embraced innovation across different sectors of Nigeria economy.

Bonny Amadi