NSE partners Ciuci on NiBC10 launch

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), and Ciuci (pronounced see-you-see) Consulting, a leading strategy and consumer intelligence company have entered into partnership for the launch of the Nigeria Business Composite 10 (NiBC 10).

The launch will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at the Stock Exchange House, Lagos.

The NIBC 10 is a selection of 10 successful Nigerian Enterprises who have exhibited high potentials for growth and have over the years maintained a brilliant track record.

This landmark event is aimed at celebrating these companies whilst inspiring confidence in the Nigerian society and its potential to produce thriving businesses.

Acting Head, Corporate Services, NSE, Pai Gamde, speaking on the initiative, said: “We are delighted to partner with Ciuci Consulting on the NiBC 10 initiative. It aligns with our commitment to promoting and supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, by providing a framework that can help mentor SMEs in the country. At the NSE, we have a strong support system for such companies as our ASEM board provides them a platform for growth and expansion. A platform we hope these companies will leverage in the coming months.”

According to Chukwuka Monye Managing Partner of Ciuci Consulting: “Nigerian entrepreneurs need to see examples of businessmen and women that are working hard and creating successful businesses in the same environment that many fear to explore. We have worked with each of the 10 companies, who are at different growth stages; and are pleased to recognize them and encourage them for what they do.”

The launch of the NiBC 10 will bring together top Nigerian CEOs and captains of industry. Companies included in the NiBC 10 are House of Tara, Bestman Games, Iya Foods, L’Avyanna, Everyday Supermarkets, DBH Solutions, Ugo Monye Official, Healthcare Leadership Academy, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria and Massey Street Children’s Hospital.

About Ciuci Consulting Having carried out over 200 projects in the last 10 years, Ciuci Consulting has a proven track record of positively impacting businesses and the society at large by supporting enterprises that contribute to Nigeria’s socio-economic development. The firm has strong technical expertise in strategy formulation, research and human capital development and is founded on the principle that companies in Africa experience tough challenges that require practical and realistic solutions, not just reports.

Ciuci Consulting consists of ethically-driven professionals who strongly believe in integrity and partnership as key ingredients for delivering high-quality results to its clients.

Bonny Amadi