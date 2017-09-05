Investment One stockbrokers calls for bids for 7th FSB

.As the Federal Government’s of Nigeria (FGN) savings’ bond(FSB) series 7 opens for subscription on Tuesday September 5th , 2017, Investment One stockbroker have called for applications from prospective investors

Federal saving bonds (FSB) are debt instruments offered by government with the aim of mobilizing resources from the general public.

FGN, through the FSB, is working towards deepening the national savings’ culture, diversify funding sources for the government and establish benchmark for other issuers.

The FSB has a minimum subscription amount of N5, 000.00, with additional investments in multiples of N1, 000.00 and also, a maximum investment of N50, 000,000.00.

The company, in a statement made available to clients, re-echoed the offer for the Seventh (7th) series of the FGN savings bond, slated for between the 4th and 8th of September 2017, calling on prospective investors to take advantage of earning opportunities offered by the FSB to enhance earnings from the market.

The market investment outfit said “Investment One stokers Int’l Ltd as a Distribution Agent (DA) for the bond, shall be receiving applications from the investing public starting from the 5th of September 2017”

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), on the 13th of March the bond has a quarterly interest payment at an average coupon rate of 13.19 per cent and 14.19 per cent for the 2&3 year bonds respectively.

The federal government debt instruments are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the benefit of investors wishing to opt out or trade their instruments before maturity date.

According to Investment one, prospective investors willing to invest in the FSB should ensure application reaches the firms latest by noon on Friday the 8th of September 2017

Bonny Amadi