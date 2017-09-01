Azuri, NDPHC unveil PayGo solar

.Business, homes, students targeted

Azuri Technology in partnership with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), has inaugurated its PayGo Solar Home Systems in Nigeria, to deliver affordable, clean energy to 20,000 rural households living without electricity.

Under Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Policy, the government aims to increase power generation from renewable energy sources from 13 per cent in 2015 to 23 per cent in 2025; and 36 per cent in 2030.

Azuri’s PayGo Solar Home systems have the capacity to power four LED bulbs providing up to eight hours of lighting, a radio and a USB port with charging cables for mobile phones.

Customers pay a monthly top-up rate via mobile money for 36 months after which time the unit can be unlocked and the customer owns the unit.

The deployment of 20,000 Azuri solar home systems is expected to create 500 direct jobs, including solar installer and agents and 5,000 indirect jobs.

Small businesses will be able to stay open for longer hours after sunset, students can continue their studies in the evening, and off-grid families can charge phones or listen to radios in their own homes.

Azuri has carried out successful pilots within several communities in Abuja, Kwara, and Osun states, installing nearly 200 solar home systems, just as the launch of the Azuri Quad system, last year, has helped boost the country’s economy, which fell into recession in 2016.

The General Manager, West African region, Azuri Technology, Vera Nwanze, said the PayGo solar system has made it possible for students in Nigeria’s rural areas to study at night, and excelling in schools, while the system has also helped parents save money as well as reduce the health hazards associated with kerosene explosions and others.

Explaining what makes Azuri Technologies different from other brands already in the market, Nwanze said the Azuri Quad is simple to install with all components provided.

The company’s Vice President, Market Development, Paul Foster, who also addressed the media recently, disclosed that subscribers could have their battery box (Azuri Quad) changed if found to be faulty.

He assured Nigerians that they can never regret obtaining the solar system from company because it is made from high quality and due diligence.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, had said during the flag off the scheme early this year that NDPHC is actively involved in the presidential initiative on rural solar home lighting systems, where 20,000 units of solar home systems are being deployed in under-served rural areas with no access to grid electricity supply.

Simon Ugwu