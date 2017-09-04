Why bonds, treasury bills are now investors’ toast———–Okezie

Mr. Boniface Okezie is the national coordinator, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN). He has remained committed to the promotion of sound corporate governance in the Nigeria’s capital market. In this interview with Bonny Amadi, Okezie said, among other things, that the Federal Government’s economic policy must have positive impact for the market to grow as well why bonds and treasury bills are now investors’ toast. Excerpts

How would you access current state of the capital market?

The market has been doing well in recent time or since the beginning of the year. Companies are still dishing out some profits and declaring dividends; and some investors are regaining a bit confidence and re-entering the market.

I mean, some people who left the market in the past as a result of injustices done to them are gradually returning to the market.

Then the banks were more attractive than the ordinary sector, so many people invested in them; and later some of the listed banks were nationalized by the government; and people lost their investments in them. This drove many indigenous investors out of the market.

Looking at that regime, government did not act well as at that time to do everything within its own power to ensure that its policy did not negatively impact the capital market.

A lot of people didn’t want to burn their fingers again. A lot of people died untimely death because of their experiences in the Nigerian capital market.

Government policies and impact on the capital market

The government has said that they want to attract foreign investors into the country which ensures different regimes of foreign exchange rates, but they first have to establish enabling infrastructure, which include processes and procedures to always do things right irrespective of who you are.

This also would involve the ability of the judicial system and public office holders to operate with allegiance to the people instead of allegiance to head of government and also for the judicial system to function without reading the body language of some one in government. .

You must tackle insecurity, which is number one priority and if you don’t tackle insecurity, foreigners will not invest here.

Investment is just like tourism, people will come here to invest and also be assured that they are safe and also their investments are safe.

You must also address the issue of infrastructure, as this help existing businesses to thrive and record good earnings, while prospective investors will also have the opportunity to overcome the challenge of poor infrastructure.

The infrastructure include friendly regulation, roads, light, water, health facilities, functional educational institutions, safe recreational havens and others. A foreign investor cannot establish where there is rigid law that could be bent to favour some people and oppress others.

The market thrives on infrastructure and good policies, because of the uncertain exchange rates, investors were frightened out of the nation’s investment space, but when it appeared to have become a bit friendly, some came back to play short term investments.

Again, when a government brands its citizens as thieves, what do you expect a foreign investor to think about investing in that country?

The security officials should be made to serve the state and not individuals in power, and project the state in the global community as transparent and credible investment destination and not a country where general good or interest could be jettisoned for selfish interest of very few.

The act of branding every citizen as corrupt scares investors, who now would discard every opportunity of making higher returns from investment in the country.

For a foreigner to come here to invest, there must be a Nigerian who will introduce him to the market and the system, where he sees every Nigerian as a thief, possibility of investing here will be defeated.

In concrete terms, government must be honest to say that they want to revive the economy and would be seen to be doing same.

The capital market is the barometer to measure the growth and development of any economy, if our market is fluctuating on daily basis, which means that our economy is at zero level.

Impact of government debt instruments on the capital market

The government is trying to raise money to finance its budget deficit, from the same capital market their policies have negatively affected, that is why we have been calling on the government to make positive pronouncements that will lift our economy and the capital market.

Have they also taken into consideration that people have been hunted by this same market? And you are now showing interest to borrow from the same market that government did not help?

So, if you want to borrow money from the market, you need to give some incentive to it and encourage that market to thrive.

This also extends to the SEC, which is arm of the government and a regulator of the Nigerian capital market, need to work hard to sincerely re-position the capital market knowing the importance of the market to the economy and Nigerians.

The government needs to encourage local industries and businesses to thrive so that earnings would increase and reduce borrowings from government which works against the equities market, as more investors now prefer Treasury Bills and government bonds, than buying shares.

Why T-Bills and Bonds?

Since the government is paying high coupon rate on bonds and T-bills, investors see these instrument as better way to invest their money instead investing in shares, that you are not certain of whether you will get dividend or price growth.

That will not help the nation and the economy because with T-Bills you are talking of short-term, instead of long-term consideration of the overall economy.

When you are borrowing, you must also specify the area of need that such funds would be channeled to, is its railway, water, electricity, health or other forms of infrastructure development?

What is your view on unclaimed dividend’s fraud?

I heard that the Director General, Security and Exchange Commission, (SEC) said that he was not aware of any unclaimed dividend fraud. it is unfortunate for the regulator to make such a statement. Almost a billion naira had gone out of the unclaimed dividend fund. It is said to have taken place in Afribank Registrars, which is a subsidiary of Main Street Bank.

