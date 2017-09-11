9mobile strengthens bond with subscribers at Enugu customer forum

Nigeria’s leading customer-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile, has yet again raised the bar of positive customer experience as the telco hosted its esteemed customers in Enugu and its environs at the quarterly interactive feedback session, 9mobile Customer Forum.

The 9mobile Customer Forum is an interactive feedback session aimed at engaging customers to deepen relationships. The session provides a platform for valuable engagement with customers through constructive feedback on their experiences from using various services and products on the 9mobile network.

Speaking at the event held on Thursday, September 7, Director, Brands & Experience, 9mobile, Elvis Ogiemwanye, restated that the key objective of the initiative was to receive constructive feedback from the customers, and that feedback received at previous sessions have enabled the company to come up with enhanced features and benefits on a number of 9mobile products and services.

“This is the third edition of the Customer Forum this year and I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone for coming. We are here for you to tell us what you want, and we will listen to you. We have enhanced some of our offerings and products such as ‘You and Me’ based on your suggestions. Before now, ‘You and Me’ used to be for just two people but at one of the forums, customers appealed to us that, as Africans, the family unit goes beyond the husband and the wife or the fiancé and fiancée. They wanted us to upgrade ‘You and Me’ to accommodate their children and those they regarded as family. Because 9mobile is here for you, today ‘You and Me’ has five members of a family enjoying the offering”, he disclosed.

Ogiemwanye added that, “CliqLite is another example of how customers tell 9mobile how they want to be served. CliqLite used to be dependent on owning a CliqLite tablet but it has now been developed into a portal, and the service can be accessed on any mobile device. 9mobile treasures its customer’s suggestions and ideas which is why we take 9mobile Customer Forum to our customers no matter where they are.”

The Enugu State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa, commended 9mobile for empowering its customers to make input into the process of its product development through the Customer Forum initiative. He also commended the company for the quality of its products and services.

“9mobile’s services have been wonderful and I don’t regret being on the network. I love the speed of 9mobile data and you won’t believe that in my house everybody is using 9mobile without recommendation from me. My son and daughter bought a phone and when I got their numbers I discovered they were on the 9mobile network. I also hope this kind of interactive session will continue so that customers can from time to time provide feedback that will lead to improved services”, he stated.

In further demonstration of the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-friendliness, the 9mobile team also visited and distributed free Insecticide Treated Nets to residents of Umuaji Mgbagbu-Owa community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The people, who were overjoyed by the gesture, said 9mobile was the first company to visit them.

The 9mobile Customer Forum was attended by 9mobile customers across all segments including the Mgbarogwu-Oji 1 of Amoji Nenwe, His Royal Highness, Igwe John Sunday Ifeanetu; Bishop of the Rock Family Church, Bishop Obi Onubogu; Professor of Veterinary Physiology and Pharmacology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Isaac Madubunyi and Lecturer, Department of Archeology and Tourism, UNN, Mrs. Oby Madubunyi.

Since its launch, 9mobile Customer Forum has held pan-Nigeria across key cities including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Ibadan, Kaduna, Benin, Calabar, Uyo, Warri, Onitsha and Akure amongst others. The key objective of the initiative is to enable the telco receive quality feedback from its customers on a wide range of issues including quality of its network, customer service, products and offerings, CSR interventions and any other relevant issues bordering on the company’s operations.

By Tony Nwakaegho