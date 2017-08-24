9mobile Confirms Network Disruption

The disruption was a result of network outage in one of its data centres. They have also issued apologies while explaining that the fault has been rectified

Have you been finding it difficult making a call on your 9mobile network lately?

Some people have complained of not being able to use their data network, send SMS or even to call out when their line is properly funded.

It is because the company is having what it called network disruptions.

9mobile confirmed on Wednesday that the disruption was a result of “network outage in one of its data centres which resulted in service disruption”.

The announcement was made by the company’s Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Ibrahim Dikko.

“We are aware that subscribers may be experiencing some disruption with voice, Short Message Service (SMS) and data services due to this technical issue,” Dikko said, adding that 9mobile’s technical teams “are currently working assiduously to resolve the issue within the shortest possible time.”

“We sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this may have caused our subscribers and we thank them for their patience and understanding,” he said.