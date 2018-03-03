Business community in Plateau brainstorms on harnessing opportunities

Members of the business community in Plateau State on Thursday engaged chief executive officers of firms in the state in a major brainstorming session targeted at developing a road map that will enable the business community optimally harness opportunities existing in the sector for self development and better contributions to Plateau and National economy .

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Director of Jos Business School Ezekiel Gomos, said the objective of the gathering was to brainstorm to examine the prospect of the business environment in 2018, “we are not ignorant of the huge business potentials available in our state and Nigeria”, he added.

Bolcit Barshep , the executive director of Anista Marketing Limited lamented the impact of the economic recession in 2017 stressing that things would improve once the economy is normalised.

She said in 2017 business started on a slow note, business suffered but in the second quarter things got better.

