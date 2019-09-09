One of the 2019 hit tracks of Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been featured on an American TV series named ‘Ballers’.

The song by ‘Anybody’ presently features in the series, created by Stephen Levinson and featuring Forbe’s highest paid actor, Dwayne Johnson

Burna boy confirmed the song inclusion in ‘Ballers’ by retweeting the announcement which was tweeted by @black_nino.

He tweeted, “Anybody was used in Ballers S0503 @burnaboy. My lord is blown.”

‘Anybody’ is one of the songs of Burna Boy which he recently released ‘African Giant’ album in July.

The series tells the story of Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who must navigate his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players.

Amongst the artists featured are Jorja Smith in ‘Gum Body’, Manifest in ‘Another Story’, Jeremih and Serani in ‘Secrets’, Damian Marley and Angelique Kidjo in ‘Different’, Future in ‘Show and Tell’ and YG in ‘This Side’.

Burna Boy, who is also on an international tour, recently appeared on Trevor Noah’s show and Jimmy Kimmel where he performed his song.

Burna who has made giant stride achievement in his music career,In June, 2019, Burna Boy won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and was announced as Apple Music’s Up Next artist.