Popular Nigerian musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, self-styled, Burna Boy has won the Best Africa Act award at the MTV Europe Music Awards held on Sunday.

The award which held in Spain had top celebrities like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish as one of the winners in their different category.

However, Burna Boy was not physically present to receive the award.

The super star was nominated alongside Teni (Nigeria), Prince Kaybee (South Africa), TooFan (Togo), Nasty C (South Africa) and Harmonize (Tanzania).

Among the other winners include, Best video – Taylor Swift, “Me!”, with Brendon Urie, Panic! at the Disco,Best artist – Shawn Mendes, Best song – Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy.”