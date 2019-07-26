Our reporter

Nigeria’s music sensation Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), has released his much anticipated album, ‘African Giant,’ featuring 19 tracks.

He personally announced the release on Friday his instagram handle @burnaboygram.

The album some of his biggest 2019 hits, including ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan, ‘Anybody’ and ‘Dangote’ alongside a titular track ‘African Giant’ and several international collaborations.

Amongst the artists featured are Jorja Smith in ‘Gum Body’, Manifest in ‘Another Story’, Jeremih and Serani in ‘Secrets’, Damian Marley and Angelique Kidjo in ‘Different’, Future in ‘Show and Tell’ and YG in ‘This Side’.

In January this year, Burna Boy earned the moniker ‘African Giant’ following a swipe at Coachella for writing his name in small fonts for the event’s promotional posters. He premiered in Album on Tuesday on the globally acclaimed Jimmy Kimmel show by performing ‘Anybody’ live on stage.