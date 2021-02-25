Burna Boy features alongside Messi, Pogba in Pepsi’s Advert (Video)

A Track of the Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has featured in Pepsi’s advert, one of the most popular drinks in the world.

In a newly broadcasted advert by the carbonated soft drink manufactured by PepsiCo, the self-acclaimed African Giant’s track featured in the 50 seconds long video that has in it superstar footballers like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Jadon Sancho.

Super honoured to have partnered with @PepsiGlobal on a new track ‘Rotate’ with @IamBeckyG releasing on the new Pepsi “Fizz To Life” spot featuring @LeoMessi @PaulPogba @Sanchooo10 and @svandesanden #Fortheloveofit. OUT NOW! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/4zrbK3c4PI — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) February 23, 2021

Sharing the advert on Twitter, the brand wrote;

“Fizz To Life featuring Leo Messi, @paulpogba, @ShaniceJanice & @Sanchooo10! #fortheloveofit Track by @iambeckyg + @burnaboy, with @DiGenius1 on the beat”