 Burna Boy features alongside Messi, Pogba in Pepsi’s Advert (Video)

Burna Boy features alongside Messi, Pogba in Pepsi’s Advert (Video)

25th February 2021
Add Comment
by Ada Ada
Burna Boy pepsi

A Track of the Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has featured in Pepsi’s advert, one of the most popular drinks in the world.

In a newly broadcasted advert by the carbonated soft drink manufactured by PepsiCo, the self-acclaimed African Giant’s track featured in the 50 seconds long video that has in it superstar footballers like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Jadon Sancho.

Sharing the advert on Twitter, the brand wrote;

READ ALSO: Falcons thrash Equatorial Guinea 9-0, claim first title

“Fizz To Life featuring Leo Messi, @paulpogba, @ShaniceJanice & @Sanchooo10! #fortheloveofit Track by @iambeckyg + @burnaboy, with @DiGenius1 on the beat”

You may also like

About the author

Ada Ada

View all posts

Leave a Comment