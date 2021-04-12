Burial date announced by Odumakin's family — Daily Times Nigeria

The funeral rites for late activist and Afenifere spokesman Yinka Odumakin have been confirmed by his relatives.

The rites will last three days, starting on Thursday, April 22, and ending on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, 2021, according to his widow.

In a statement released Monday morning, the late activist’s wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, revealed the news.

According to her, the rites would span three days – starting from Thursday, April 22 through Friday 23 and Saturday 24, 2021.

The statement read, “Thursday, April 22: Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos between 11 am and 4 pm while his body lies in state.

“Friday, April 23: Body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North LGA of Osun State.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession on Friday.

“Saturday, April 24: Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8 am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment.”

Yinka Odumakin died on April 2 after battling respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

The late activist and Afenifere spokesman died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Covid Isolation Centre.