Buratai, Olukoju visits boost troop moral

Chief of Army Staff troops Lieutenant General TY Buratai and the Commander, Corps of Signals (CCS), Major General Clement Olukoju Wednesday and Thursday this week visited troops of the Nigerian Army at various locations as part of deliberate efforts to see things for themselves and in the process boost morale of field officers and men.The Chief of Army Staff on Thursday visited 27 Task Force Brigade and troops as well as the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi where 2,000 Mobile Policemen were undergoing training.According to a statement by Sani Kukasheka Usman, a Brigadier General and Director, Army Public Relations, Buratai who was accompanied by Principal Staff Officers and Directors was conducted round the school and later briefed by the Commandant of the school, Brigadier General CA Apere.The statement said that among officers that were present throughout the COAS visit were the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General AO Oyelade and Brigadier General AS Ishaq who is the Nigeria Police Co-ordinator Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Superintendent Nicholas Tawani, amongst other military and police officers.In a similar development, Major General Clement Olukoju paid Operational visit to Operation LAFIYA DOLE and was received by the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu at the Division’s Headquarters.A statement issued by Colonel Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army said that the focus of the visit this time around was to assess the general operational performance of Signals troops, their challenges as well as their preparedness for future tasks across the entire spectrum of the Theatre.“He was briefed on arrival by the GOC and took a tour of some locations, which culminated in a meeting with communications officers of the 3 sectors that make up OP LAFIYA DOLE as well as NAF communications officers,” the statement said.“The visit is a routine visit in line with the COAS directive for Corps Commanders to always interact with troops and carry out on the spot assessment as it affects their various corps. The visit was generally hitch free and successful,” Col. Isa added..