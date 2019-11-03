Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has flagged off exercise AYEM AKPATUMA II in Takum, Taraba state with a charge on troops to consolidate on the gains recorded during the first exercise in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Ikechukwu Eze, on Sunday in Jalingo.

Buratai explained that the exercise is being conducted by the headquarters 3 Division, headquarters Command Army Records, headquarters Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade.

He explained that it would run simultaneously from November 1 to December 23 in Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue states.

The army chief, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, maintained that the 2019 exercise would be conducted in collaboration with sister security and paramilitary agencies.

“The exercise is aimed at building the capacity of the Nigerian Army personnel through practical exposure to sharpen skills in combating internal security threats across the North Central region.

“It is also expected to strengthen civil–military relations between the military and good people of Taraba state through civil–military cooperation activities such as medical outreach programmes, sanitation exercises, educational support among others,” he said.

Buratai charged participating teams to take the exercise seriously, be respectful to law -abiding citizens and adhere strictly to rules of engagement while being very firm and decisive in dealing with criminals.

In his speech, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba state said the exercise provides opportunity for officers and men of the Nigerian Army to operate alongside their counterparts from other security agencies to checkmate the security challenges in the state.

He maintained that the strength of any nation is in the ability of its military to protect its territorial integrity and support internal security, asserting that exercise AYEM AKPATUMA II would provide the platform for renewed and vigorous joint efforts to meet emerging threats.

Kogi: INEC tasks stakeholders on vigilance at polling, collation centres

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu, the governor noted that the choice of Kofai Ahmadu in Takum as the area for the flag-off of the exercise is significant because it is one of the hotbeds of the crises bedevilling the state.

He urged those participating in the exercise to also be courteous and polite to law-abiding citizens and should be very firm and decisive in dealing with criminals.

The event was rounded up by a medical outreach provided by the army in collaboration with the Taraba state Ministry of Health to members of the public.

The medical outreach and other activities would run concurrently with the exercise as it progresses. (NAN)