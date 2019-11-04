Schalke 04’s Amine Harit scored an 82nd-minute winner as his team twice came from a goal down to beat hosts Augsburg 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Schalke have now moved level on points with fourth-placed Bayern Munich.

READ ALSO NPFL: Rivers United hold Kano Pillars 0-0 in Kano



The 22-year-old Moroccan netted his fifth goal of the campaign with a fine solo effort as Schalke moved up to sixth place on 18 points, four behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Augsburg managed to score twice in the first half, once with captain Daniel Baier to take the lead in the 38th minute and another with Stephan Lichtsteiner’s glancing header for an own goal on the stroke of halftime.

Alfred Finnbogason’s well taken penalty, awarded for a handball, put the hosts again in front on the hour.

However, Schalke once more responded with Ozan Kabak’s darting header from a Daniel Caligiuri free kick 11 minutes later before Harit snatched the late winner.

Borussia Moenchengladbach lead the standings with 22 points after their 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg lifted them to second place on 19, leaving Bayern a point behind after slumping to a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig and Freiburg are also on 18.