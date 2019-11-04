Come out of hiding, face dividends of your misconduct, Obono-Obla told

The National Food Security Council (NFSC), chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, will make rice available before the Christmas festivity.

The Deputy Chairman of the Council, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, stated this in an interview in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He stated that the Council was aware of the current high prices of rice, assuring Nigerians that rice would be made available at a cheaper rate.

According to the governor, government is also aware of the activities of some individuals and groups bent on frustrating the new rice policy.

“The good news is that there is a lot of production in the country. All the Millers in Nigeria have enough paddy and farmers are producing and the harvest is coming in strong.

“We believe in addition to market forces, there are some people bent on manipulating the situation in order to exploit bigger revenue, bigger profits and some may even be doing so for the wrong reason.

”They want to truncate policy which is helping the Nigerian economy; which is helping Nigerian millers; which is helping the Nigerian farmers and the Nigerian population.

“We are taking steps to ensure that more rice is taken to markets where shortages can easily be created.

“There is enough production in the country and the National Food Security Council is focused on how to ensure that availability is restored all across the country so that prices will come down reflective of the cost of production,’’ he said.

On the reported loss of about N1 billion by Onion farmers in Kebbi State, Bagudu said government would always respond to farmers’ predicaments promptly.

The governor, however, said that the assessment of the total loss by the farmers had not been completed by relevant agencies.