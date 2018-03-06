Bulls prevail as NSE ASI/ capitalisation garner 0.72%, 0.82% a week

Irrespective of the bearish trend recorded during the greater past of last week, the equities market closed bearish on the back of positive sentiments and remarkable results released by listed companies.

For the week ended March 02 , 2018 , the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE )All-Share Index, ASI, and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.72 per cent and 0.82 per cent to close the week at 42,876.23 and N15.403 trillion, respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE ASeM, NSE Banking and NSE Pension Indices that depreciated by 1.14 per cent, 0.59 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.170 billion shares worth N39.087 billion in 24,657 deals were traded during the week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 2.018 billion shares valued at N21.740 bn that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 25,496 deals.

The Financial Services Industry measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.534 billion shares valued at N17.670bn traded in 15,208 deals; thus contributing 70.69 per cent and 45.21 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value , respectively.

The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 200.405 million shares worth N6.436 bn in 1,097 deals.

The third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 188.097 million shares worth N489.453m in 998 deals.

Trading in top three Equities namely, FCMB Group, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria measured by volume, accounted for 617.511 million shares worth N4.086bn in 2,090 deals, contributing 28.46 per cent and 10.45 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 50,547 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N4.593m executed in 12 deals, compared with a total of 111,794 units valued at N1.806 m that was transacted last week in 10 deals.

A total of 6,574 units of Federal Government’s Bonds valued at N6.332m were traded this week in 31 deals, compared with a total of 9,963 units valued at N10.057m transacted last week in 21 deals.

The price advancers table showed that 38 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 23 of the previous week.

The decliners’ table showed that 45 equities depreciated in price, lower than 54 equities of the previous week, while 89 equities remained unchanged lower than 95 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Stories by Bonny Amadi