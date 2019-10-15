The Bulgarian prime minister has called for the head of the country’s football association to resign after England players were racially abused in a European qualifier in Sofia on Monday.

The match was halted twice because of racist behavior by home fans.

Prime minister Boyko Borissov has asked his sports minister to suspend all relations with the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), “including financial ones”, until Borislav Mihaylov resigns.

England won the qualifier 6-0.

“The prime minister called me urgently a short time ago,” Bulgarian sports minister Krasen Kralev said.

“The government has done a lot for the development of Bulgarian football in the last four years.

“But after the recent events, having in mind the whole state of football and last night’s incidents, the prime minister has ordered me from today to suspend any relations with the BFU, including financial ones, until the resignation of Borislav Mihaylov.”