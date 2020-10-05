Bukayo Saka sends Super Eagles well wishes as he accepts England call up

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has accepted England’s call up and wishes Super Eagle’s best of luck.

Daily Times understands that despite Saka’s eligibility for the African giants he has committed his future to the Three Lions.

The Anglo-Nigerian took to his twitter account to announce his England call up.

Honoured and grateful to get my first @england call up ! #Blessings 💫 pic.twitter.com/YD3kx68y5L — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) October 1, 2020

He said, “I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. “I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way.

“But I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff. I feel like it was right for me to choose England.”