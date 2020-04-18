The Management of Bayero University Kano (BUK), on Saturday debunked reports insinuating that the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza-Bello, has tested for Coronavirus.

The Secretary, Information and Publication Division of the University, Lamara Garba, made the clarifications in a statement in Kano.



Garba said that for the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Bello has never been suspected of the disease nor was he even tested, adding that there was no need for the test.

Garba called on members of the public to disregard the claims and consider it fake, fabricated and of no basis.

He said the Vice Chancellor has been hale and hearty.

Bayero University Kano

He revealed further that the VC was not a member of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by the Deputy Governor of the state as claimed in the reports.

According to him, the claims are fabrication by some elements who do not wish the University and people of Kano well.