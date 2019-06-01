BUK to graduate 9, 571 including blind student with second class degree

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

Vice Chancellor of the Bayero Universty Kano (BUK) Prof Muhammad Yahuza Bello, said a total of 9, 571 would be graduated from the Universty out of which 6, 174 would be graduating with second Class degree.

Addresing reporters in his office Friday Bello said, a blind undergraduate of the department of special Education Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi, is also graduating with second class upper scheduled to hold between 10th and 15th of June, 2019.

He said the number is made up of 6, 174 first degree graduands, 107 PhD graduands, 2, 269 Masters Degree graduands and 1, 039 post graduate diploma degree graduands.

The Vice Chancellor explaind that there was 11 per cent increase compared to the number of students that graduated last year which was put at 8, 634.

“The university Senate and Governing Council have decided to honour four individuals during this year’s Convocation ceremony.

Emeritus Professorship will be conferred on Professor Abdulkadir Damgambo who retired from the services of the University in 2010 (after serving meritoriously for 37 years), but who has continued to serve the University through teaching, research and supervision of postgraduate students.” He said.

Prof. Yahuza further stated that Honourary Degrees will also be conferred on Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, Mr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu and Dr. Folake Solanke (SAN) for their outstanding performance in their various fields of endearvour, as well as service to humanity.

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), is expected to chair the lecture presentation during the 35th convocation ceremony.

Prof. Yahuza, however, noted that, “Bayero University has also continued to attract funding and support from non-governmental organizations from Nigeria and beyond.”