Why we’re building resource centre in Onitsha- ICAN

The President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Alhaji Ismaila Muhammed Zakari, has said the need to bring ICAN closer to the people and improve their capacity were the motivating factors for their support for the construction of multi-million ICAN Resource Centre In Onitsha, the Anambra State commercial hub.

Fielding questions from journalists in Onitsha, Wednesday after the fundraising for the project, Alhaji Zakari, expressed happiness that 90 percent of the N50 million target expected from Onitsha chapter for the building of the centre has been met.

He said N48 million out of the N50 million being their own counterpart funding has been realised, since what they were looking was N50m, and then the ICAN headquarters will bring their N50m counterpart funding, bringing the total amount to N100m.

Ismaila said the building of ICAN Resource Centre in Onitsha will encourage professionalism in the commercial centre, saying that more chartered accountants will equally add value to the town. The ICAN President said with the Resource Centre, people who want to be trained as Chartered accountants in this part of the country do not need to travel to Lagos again, since they can access it here in the centre.

He said the Resource Centre will afford the youths of the community the opportunity to study and sit for ICAN examination, saying that the only way one can join ICAN is through examination.

The chairman of the organising committee of the fundraising, Chief Kevin Obieri, Managing Partner Ichien Dien Audit, expressed happiness how Governor Willie Obiano bought into the project.

He said with the centre in Onitsha, a child can trek to the place, study to take the examination and become Chartered accountant.

Obieri said with an ICAN certificate, one has remarkably made himself different from the crowd of unemployed youths in the country today.

He said ultimately they may be shopping for about N500m because this N100m is just for the construction of the centre as they have not factored equipment and other vital things needed in the centre.

High points of the launch was the donation of N30m by Dizzy Group an N15m by the Anambra State Government.