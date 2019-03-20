Building collapse: Lagos sets up five-man investigative panel

Benjamin Omoike

The Lagos State government on Tuesday set up a five-man panel to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed three-storey building which occurred at Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island leaving several injured and many dead.

Inaugurating the panel, comprising specialised professionals from the private sector and the built environment, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, disclosed that the terms of reference of the panel included to proffer remedial measures to stem further building collapse in the future, adding that the panel was also to determine the level of negligence on the part of the developer or owner and the role of the state Government.

Ogunleye added that the panel was also to make recommendations for future efficient service delivery that would halt the collapse of buildings across the state.

The Commissioner said the recommendation of the panel will be acted upon as government was determined to stem the tide of collapsed buildings in Lagos.

He further disclosed that the panel had two weeks to submit its report to the state government for prompt action.

Chairman of the panel, a retired Permanent Secretary in Lagos, Engr. Wasiu Olokunola, said the panel will ensure it does a thorough job as the members were capable and possessed the wealth of experience in the built industry.

Other members of the panel include Architect Fitzgerald Umar, Builder Barr. Bayo Owojori, Town planner. Ayo Adediran and Builder Kunle Awobodu.