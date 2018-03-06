Building Collapse: ITF trains 1,900 Nigerians on construction skills’ acquisition

Worried by the incessant building collapse in the country, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has trained 1,900 Nigerians from the 19 states of the Federation and the FCT.

Speaking at the 2017 Merit Award programme, held in Jos, Plateau State capital, the Director General / Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund(ITF), Sir Joseph Ari said, “The incidences of building collapse have been directly linked to the absence of necessary capacity; to this end 1,900 Nigerians from the 19 states of the Federation and the FCT were trained in five trade areas of building construction”.

He said the beneficiaries were trained in five trade areas namely, brick making, plaster of paris, tiling, Electrical Installation and carpentry.

The ITF boss said the Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP), is also aimed at getting more Nigerians into the Engineering and Technical accept of construction that are rather occupied by foreigners.

“The Construction Skills Empowerment Programme, CONSEP , was initiated in 2017 with the aim of equipping Nigerians with skills for the construction sector: The programme was informed by our studies and the results of similar studies by other organisations which showed that although vacancies existed in this sector, they were being filled by persons other than Nigerians because of the lack of requisite skills of our people.

“Our commitment is to continue with this programme until Nigerians are equipped with the required skills to stem incidences of building collapse and to supplant the foreigners in this sector”, Ari said.

On her part, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, said the Federal Government will continue to encourage the acquisition of skills.

“To say ITF is doing a lot in this aspect, is saying the obvious: my challenge here is for the Fund to do more and expand the trade and craft areas for the country to have a larger pool of artisans and skilled youths”, she said.

However, the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in his remark said beyond the empowerment of youths with skills, the ITF has contributed in no small measure towards the upliftment of the living conditions of its immediate communities.