Buhari’s Visit: Herdsmen Kill Five In Plateau

Five Persons including three siblings of a family have been confirmed dead in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Nzharuvo Village of Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on a two-day official visit to Plateau State where on Thursday he attended a Town Hall Meeting and launched the state’s stategic ‘road map to peace.’

The President of Irigwe Youth movement, Chinge Dodo told Channels Television that the attackers unleashed the mayhem on Thursday night.

Two people were killed instantly in the attack while three others who are siblings died in the hospital.

One of the survivors is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The Joseph family is currently thrown into utter mourning as a result of the attack which has left three members of the family dead. Twins brother’s in the family named Emmanuel and Christopher Joseph aged 16 years and their younger sister, Peace Joseph aged six were among those that were killed.

When contacted, the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Tyopev Mathias said the police is yet to receive any complaints from the affected area.

The suspected herdsmen, however, ignored President Buhari’s earlier call for peace. During his visit to the state, the President in his peace message said the Federal Government is committed to support and assist the Peace Building Agency. He vowed to arrest the vicious cycle of violence and lay the foundation for sustainable peace in the nation.