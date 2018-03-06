Buhari’s planned visit to troubled Nigeria’s states: ‘you cannot fake empathy,’ Ezekwesili reacts

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visits to all troubled states.

In a post on her twitter handle, the former Minister faulted the notion that the President’s visit is better late than never.

She wrote: “Someone said, ‘Better late than never. At least, President Buhari is finally visiting states that experienced tragedies.’

“My response? You cannot FAKE EMPATHY. Empathy flows involuntarily not mechanically. Empathy is a spontaneous EMOTION. WE have a Deficit STILL.”

President Buhari Monday announced plans to visit Taraba, Rivers, Benue, Plateau, and other troubled states.

The announcement, observers claim was a reluctant response to public criticism over his seeming nonchalant attitude to the plights of the victims of the clashes in those states.