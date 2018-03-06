Buhari’s planned visit to Taraba, Benue others an afterthought – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has considered President Mohammadu Buhari’s planned visit to Taraba, Benue, Rivers and other states where Nigerians have been victims of a killing spree, as an afterthought and a fresh device to further hoodwink the people ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party made its position known on Monday in Abuja, in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP said that it is very painful that Mr. President did not consider visiting some of these states as priority months after marauders, insurgents and bandits committed their havocs.

PDP said that Mr. President has been in the country and never thought it necessary to pay a condolence visit to any of these states until Nigerians raised the alarm alleging a manifest indifference on his part.

“It is even more pathetic that in Benue state, President Buhari summoned the leaders of the bereaved people to the Presidential villa, Abuja, rather than complying with the age-long tradition of Africans by visiting the bereaved.

“No wonder many Nigerians have dismissed the planned visits of President Buhari to these states as cosmetic afterthought. Nigerians have already formed their opinion of him, and rightly so, as a President that has never shown them concern in their time of need”.