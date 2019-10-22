The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to set new travel guidelines for public officials to reduce cost of governance is commendable.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja, BMO said the president’s new measures were in conformity with his pledge to cut down of governance.



According to Akinsiju, it also shows that the President has to keep his vow to effect cost-saving measures in line with efforts to ensure proper management of public funds.



He said that the move was the first step toward cutting down recurrent expenditure and financial prudence.