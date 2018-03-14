Buhari’s inability to command obedience from IGP, sign of incompetence – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari has publicly displayed signs of incompetence and uncoordinated administration when he was informed by an outside source that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris did not obey his orders to relocate and remain in Benue State.

PDP stresses that President Buhari’s explanation on the IGP is also an admission that he has handed over power to a cabal that neither sought for votes nor were elected by Nigerians.

The party in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Buhari has irredeemably indicted himself adding that such unpardonable slipshod attitude to governance is directly responsible for his government’s wrecking of the nation’s once robust economy as well as other woes that have befallen the nation in his three years in office.

They maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of the President should take their minds off the Aso Villa ahead of 2019 election now that their leader and sole candidate has practically admitted his incompetence.

The party criticized the President for trying to pass the buck to the IGP, a development which it said further exposed his lack of direct commitment and concern toward the wellbeing and security of Nigerians.

He said, “Nigerians have completely lost hope in President Muhammadu Buhari and his incompetent administration. By stating that he was unaware that the IGP only spent 24 hours in Benue state, Mr President has confirmed that he has not been effectively monitoring the handling of the security situation of our nation.

“This places a huge question mark on the regular assurances issued from the Presidency on security.

“For our party, PDP, the expression of President Buhari has once again vindicated our position that our nation has been placed on autopilot cruise with a cabal pretending to be managing our affairs.

“Indeed, Nigerians need to know; what exactly did President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief, do when he realized that the IGP did not carry out his orders? We demand a direct answer from the Presidency.

“The fact is that there is no sense of remorse by the Government as the President himself spent only two hours in Benue state without visiting the victims or even making any direct policy statement on those behind the killings and how to forestall future bloodletting. Rather, in the character of this government, Mr. President engaged in yet another blame game instead of facing issues.

“If the Presidency is not committed to monitoring critical issues such as security, then Nigerians are no longer in doubt as to why other sectors, particularly our once robust economy, had gone comatose under the Buhari administration.

“Moreover, Nigerians are miffed that while the wailings over these daily bloodletting are yet to abate, President Buhari is busy announcing his plans to return to Benue to seek for another round of votes.

“This shows clinically that Mr. President is truly not aware that Nigerians have since abandoned him in his state of unawareness.”

The party maintains that Nigeria has been on auto-drive under the APC and Nigerians cannot wait to end this nightmare come 2019.