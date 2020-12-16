“Buhari’s govt not serious, we’re tired of advising”, ACF fumes

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed its frustration in advising President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on security matters in the country without fruitful results.

The forum lamented that the government appeared not to be serious in taking proactive measures to bring the worrisome situation to an end.

Rising from its Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe, while speaking to journalists expressed dismay that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government failed to heed its advice on how best to curb the security challenges in the country, thereby leaving the ordinary man to carry his cross.

The Arewa Consultative Forum National Publicity Secretary stressed the need for massive employment of youths by governments at all levels, assuring that it would go a long way to reduce the crime rate and check rising insecurity across the country.

He noted that the Tuesday meeting was very crucial to the operations of ACF, saying that it was the first meeting of the newly-constituted BOT.

He added that they discussed security, and expressed worry because Nigerians are not secure.

“We are not happy about insecurity in the country. We are looking at the immediate and long-term ways of improving security,” he stressed.

Yawe explained that it has been in the news that over 300 students were kidnapped and taken away in Katsina, adding that the government was saying they are negotiating with the kidnappers to free the students.

He observed that the situation was very disturbing to all members of ACF.

READ ALSO: We haven’t negotiated with the govt — Boko Haram

2023: Tinubu supporters inaugurates presidential campaign council