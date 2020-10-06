Buhari’s efforts in laying APC foundation should not be wasted – Buni

By Tunde Opalana

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across states of the federation have been admonished not to allow the party to go under after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in office in 2023.

They were charged not only to ensure continued existence of APC but staying in power as ruling party beyond 2023.

The chairman APC National Caretaker/ Emergency National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni gave this charge Tuesday while

inaugurating the Chairman and members of the Reconciliation and Election committee for Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial districts by-election under the leadership of Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya.

The chairman said all efforts should be made to salvage the party so that sacrifices made by President Buhari and other stakeholders in the APC would not be in vain.

Buni said “we must not allow the good foundation laid by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to be wasted and for Nigeria to be taken back to the dark ages.

“It has become imperative for us as the leading political party in Nigeria to build a virile, strong, vibrant and more united APC that would serve beyond, two, three, four or even five terms of office to ensure continuity and consolidation of the gains the party has achieved.

This remains the surest way to fully actualize our manifesto and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“Our success in this election is very crucial and strategic because of the need to have more supporting hands in the national assembly for improved collaboration and synergy with the President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR administration to successfully execute its policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians”.

The chairman expressed satisfaction that reconciliatory efforts of the committee since assumption of office has yielded results, having been engaging in genuine reconciliation to rebuild people’s confidence, trust and hope in the party.

He said “the committee had in the last three months reconciled life threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country.

“Today, we proudly parade political heavy weights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the national assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai and several others while, many others have also indicated interests to join the party.

“This was possible with the support the committee is enjoying from the stakeholders as we continue to move the party away from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes.

Charging members of the committee, Buni said “your assignment falls within the mandate of providing genuine reconciliation to give every party member in Bayelsa state, a true sense of belonging.

” You should therefore be just, fair, transparent and objective in executing your assignment. We should always place party interests over and above personal interests and carry everyone on board for us to succeed.

“Similarly, your committee is mandated to mobilize, strategize and deliver Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial districts to the party.

“The party is confident that you will reconcile all aggrieved persons or groups, and deliver the two seats to APC and improve its fortune in the South-South and Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists after the inauguration, chairman of the committee, and governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya said the major task is to bring together warring factions in Bayelsa state.

He said it is possible for APC to make an inroad into the South South region through the committee.

Governor Yahaya dismissed the insinuation that the influence of the former state governor, Seriake Dickson who is in the race may deny APC of victory.

He said that the APC defeated the sitting PDP government under Dickson during the last governorship election in the state.

The committee chairman expressed confidence in the unity of APC governors to back Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Saturday’s Ondo state governorship election.

Other committee members are; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Vice Chairman), Bar. Ekemini Cletus Udoh (Secretary), Senator Abdullahi Sahabi, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Uba Sani.

The rest are; Ambassador Fatima Goni , Senator Chris Adegije, Alh Yusuf O. Ocholi ,Chief Enyi o. Enyi and Pearl Ekebong Inwang