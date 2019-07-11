Tunde Opalana, Abuja

There is an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari will release names of persons to be considered for appointment as ministers before the end of this week.

Indication to the announcement of Buhari’s cabinet was made known Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Sen. Lawan at plenary disclosed that the Senate will before the end of this week receive the long awaited list of ministerial nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate President gave this assurance in response to a point of order raised by the Senator Albert Bassey (Akwa Ibom North-East).

Sen. Bassey had urged the President the Senate to call on the executive arm of government to present the list promptly, so that it would be given the desired attention before the 9th Senate goes on its long vacation in two -week time.

Lawan said the executive was working hard to ensure that it makes available to the Senate, the list before the end of this week.