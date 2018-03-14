Buhari’s Bombshell: Anxiety at force headquarters as IGP refuses to show up

Anxiety and suspense have gripped the hierarchy of the officers of the Nigeria Police Force as the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has failed to turn up in the office.

The Daily Times gathered that the IGP for the past two days had failed to show up in the office.

A top police anonymous source who confided in the Daily Times said that visitors who were at the Force Headquarters on Monday and Tuesday to see the IGP left disappointed after waiting for several hours.

The source while expressing great concern over the development said that there is uncertainty over what will happen next. ” All of us are afraid of what is going to happen next. To disobey orders of the president is a serious offence” the source added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday during a condolence visit and meeting with some stakeholders in Benue State in respect to farmers, herders’ clashes disclosed that he was not aware that the IGP defiled his directives to relocate to Benue State.

The Daily Times recalls that following coordinated attacks by alleged Fulani herdsmen in some villages in Benue State in which about 74 people were reportedly killed, President Buhari had ordered the IGP to immediately relocate to the state to restore law and order and prevent further loss of lives and properties from escalating and speeding.

Although Idris obeyed the president directive, he reportedly left Benue State for Nasarawa State.

President Buhari while addressing the stakeholders at the government house in Makurdi said that he was just learning about the non-compliance by the IGP but as a loyal leader, he will engage the IGP for inquiries upon his return to Abuja.

” What I did was to call him ” was to call him, (the IGP) and give him directive. I didn’t know he moved here (Benue State) and didn’t spend up to 3days then moved to Nasarawa. It’s only now that I am knowing that but I know I dispatched him” the president said.

Meanwhile, this development has received condemnation from several quarters.

While some Nigerians called for the immediate sack of the IGP, some however said that the president is not in charge of his appointees and government.

Another sources anonymous from the presidency has told our correspondent that several meetings are currently ongoing at the presidential villa.

Although he did not disclose the reasons behind the meetings, it has been gathered that this may not be far from the development.

Also, President Buhari had on Tuesday evening sacked Mr. Paul Boroh Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants.

A statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and Publicity announced Charles Quaker Dokubo to replaced Boroh, a retired brigadier-general.

This is coming as a shock to many Nigerians since the presidency is known for his snail speed in reacting to issues.