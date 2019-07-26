Our reporter

A ministerial nominee from Kogi State, Hajiya Ramatu Tijanihas said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is gender neutral with women occupying key positions in the country.

She stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after she had been screened by the senate in the National Assembly, Abuja, on Thursday.

Ashe said President Buhari kept his promise of running an all-inclusive government, as demonstrated by the number of women on the ministerial nominees list.

“As you can see, there are 7 women on the ministerial nominees list besides those I know in the agencies, parastatals and boards that have women in charge, women have moved from 6 per cent to 16 per cent, which tells you that he kept his words to include women.

“He did not only include women, as seen in the past, he even gave women sensitive positions like the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), a post no woman has ever occupied, so this shows that he believes in women,’’ she said.