Buhari’s administration deserves credit for diminishing corruption – Garba Shehu

Presidential Aide Garba Shehu took to his verified Twitter account to commend President Buhari led administration.

Checkout the screenshots:

The Buhari administration deserves credit for diminishing corruption in the public service and will continue to vigorously support prevention, enforcement, public education and enlightenment activities of anti-corruption agencies.

READ ALSO: Elder statesmen berates Garba Shehu over support on service chiefs

President Buhari has put his hand to the plough and will not relent in working with those passionate about the welfare, stability and prosperity of future generations to come in Nigeria.